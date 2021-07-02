DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 147.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,953. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

