Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 49,066 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 411.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,066 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

KPTI stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.58. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. The company had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

KPTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

