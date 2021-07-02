Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 14,202 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,798,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

