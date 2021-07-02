Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 14.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $124.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.42. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.96 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

