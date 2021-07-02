Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $686,000 Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 638,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,953,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $195,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,633.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $210,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,761,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,315,296.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,246,074 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $39.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

