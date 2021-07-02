Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 1,195 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $140.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.