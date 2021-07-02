Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $57.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.17. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $58.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

EGBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

