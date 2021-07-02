Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will report sales of $61.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $65.00 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $21.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 181.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $271.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.56 million to $279.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $311.68 million, with estimates ranging from $256.50 million to $347.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at $94,652,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,593 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 283.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,233 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,646,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.79. 548,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

