Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.30. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.320 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. 3,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,018. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,656.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,510. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

