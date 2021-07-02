Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Holdings Cut by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

