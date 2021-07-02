Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stake Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,934 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $116.92 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $130.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

