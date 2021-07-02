Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $180.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eaton traded as high as $150.24 and last traded at $149.66, with a volume of 6757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.18.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.53.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

About Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.