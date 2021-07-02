Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN CEV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,262. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.