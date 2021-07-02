Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
NYSEAMERICAN CEV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,262. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.