Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of EVN stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,819. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

