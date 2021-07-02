ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the May 31st total of 391,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECNCF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Shares of ECNCF remained flat at $$7.50 during trading hours on Friday. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

