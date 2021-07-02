Edison International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 5,271 call options on the company. This is an increase of 630% compared to the typical daily volume of 722 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,054,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares during the period. Finally, Attestor Ltd bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,232,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

