Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,091,553 shares.The stock last traded at $45.15 and had previously closed at $46.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,971,000 after buying an additional 431,970 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,441,000 after acquiring an additional 188,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,586,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $47,163,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

