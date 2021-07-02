EDP Renováveis’ (EDRVF) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EDRVF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised EDP Renováveis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of EDRVF opened at $22.00 on Monday. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

