Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,362 shares of company stock worth $20,748,028. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $104.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.51. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

