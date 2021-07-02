Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Shares of EKSO opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.51. The company has a market cap of $69.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 9,320.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

