electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 966,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. electroCore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Get electroCore alerts:

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 31,250 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares during the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66. electroCore has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.