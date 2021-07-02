Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.62. 8,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 10,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lowered Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.55.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

