Eminer (EM) Market Cap Reaches $5.03 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00053145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.29 or 0.00681534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00080365 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

