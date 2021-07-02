EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the May 31st total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 251.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of EML Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get EML Payments alerts:

OTCMKTS:EMCHF opened at $2.60 on Friday. EML Payments has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.