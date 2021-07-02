Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in The Macerich by 7.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in The Macerich by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Macerich by 14.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.27.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.03.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

