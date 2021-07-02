Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 3,951 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.86.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSCI opened at $534.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $543.29.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

