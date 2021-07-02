Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 21,000 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 23.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,523 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 6.3% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 45,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NOMD opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

