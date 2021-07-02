Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 43,900 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQC opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.34 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQC. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

