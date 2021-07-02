Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $1.46 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,717 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after buying an additional 1,145,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,994,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,837,000 after acquiring an additional 487,820 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $64.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.