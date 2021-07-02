Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $23.54 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.64.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

