Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EHC. Mizuho lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NYSE EHC opened at $79.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $59.10 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $391,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

