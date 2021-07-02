Energycoin Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Energycoin has a total market cap of $85,845.93 and $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00047496 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00020621 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007379 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.