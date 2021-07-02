Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.41.

ERF opened at C$8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -2.23. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$9.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.90.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.41 per share, with a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 199,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,480,903.32. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $526,550.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

