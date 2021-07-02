Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $183.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,517 shares of company stock worth $26,011,347 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

