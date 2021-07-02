Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,036,000 after purchasing an additional 148,293 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,537,000 after purchasing an additional 244,765 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,952,000 after purchasing an additional 47,439 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 565,751 shares of company stock valued at $67,871,039. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

