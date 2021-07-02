Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) is PL Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,046 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services makes up 8.7% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.31% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $35,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ EFSC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,546. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

