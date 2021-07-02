Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

