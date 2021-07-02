Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. 23,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,591. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.