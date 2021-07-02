ESBC (ESBC) Market Capitalization Hits $466,158.48

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $466,158.48 and $40,567.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,756,670 coins and its circulating supply is 28,477,336 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.