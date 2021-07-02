Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,274 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EPRT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $27.39 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.27%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

