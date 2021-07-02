Estia J. Eichten Sells 3,741 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $392,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VICR stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.48. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 137.18 and a beta of 0.67. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $107.59.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 59,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.