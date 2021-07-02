Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Trading 2.7% Higher This Week

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $314,603.66 and approximately $1,633.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for approximately $3.15 or 0.00009494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00053809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.19 or 0.00667470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,639% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

