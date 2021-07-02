EtherGem (EGEM) Market Cap Tops $311,453.55

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $311,453.55 and $2,547.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00052729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.56 or 0.00675243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,078.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

