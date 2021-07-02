Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $222.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Truist dropped their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $199.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.70. Etsy has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,078 shares of company stock worth $12,681,676. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $972,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Etsy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Etsy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

