Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Up 140.5% in June

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, an increase of 140.5% from the May 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.76. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $117.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.18.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.