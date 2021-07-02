European Assets Trust PLC (EAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EAT opened at GBX 136.60 ($1.78) on Friday. European Assets Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 96.20 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 139.50 ($1.82). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £491.85 million and a PE ratio of 7.97.

In other news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE purchased 4,438 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £5,946.92 ($7,769.69). Also, insider Pui Kei Yuen acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £10,241 ($13,379.93).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

