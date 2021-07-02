Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stake Lessened by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,246 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $66,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.39 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.