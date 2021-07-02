Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Down to $12.89

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $12.56. Evolus shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 19,523 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

The company has a market cap of $739.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 518.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $2,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $1,034,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Evolus by 80.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 68,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

