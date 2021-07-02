Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Lifted to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €34.00 ($40.00) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EVKIF. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Evonik Industries stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

