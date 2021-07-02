Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$50.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EIF. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.55.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of TSE EIF traded up C$0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching C$40.43. The company had a trading volume of 96,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,957. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.26. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$25.35 and a 12 month high of C$41.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.8299999 EPS for the current year.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.